Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,436.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 146,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $550,488.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,911.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $550,488.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,911.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock worth $8,314,163 over the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

