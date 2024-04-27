Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Olin by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Olin stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. Olin’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

