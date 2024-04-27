Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.17 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1,500.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 85.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.