Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.21 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $13.01 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

