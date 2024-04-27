Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.28 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AGNC Investment by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

