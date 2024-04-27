Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $58,110.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 104,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,527.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,657. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.