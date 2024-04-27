Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,031 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

TDC stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

