Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 298,975 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298,975 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Five9 by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 383,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Five9 by 162.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 330,567 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 966.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 315,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after acquiring an additional 227,183 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

