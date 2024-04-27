Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $38,666,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,080,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,189,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SLG stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.