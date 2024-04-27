ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,002 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,360 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of JPM opened at $193.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.57. The firm has a market cap of $555.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

