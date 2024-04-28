17,483 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Medpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Medpace by 144.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $395.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.83 and a 200 day moving average of $325.70. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.