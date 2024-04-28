3,299 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,299 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,104 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,208 shares of the software’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -642.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,032.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,830 shares of company stock valued at $13,876,320. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

