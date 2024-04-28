abrdn plc Acquires 2,226 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

abrdn plc increased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 10,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 8,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,436.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,483.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,444.67. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,272.43 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

