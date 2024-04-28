abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

