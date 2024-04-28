abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

