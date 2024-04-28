abrdn plc Buys 162,886 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 192.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,886 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Shares of HR opened at $14.14 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

