abrdn plc Has $4.16 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,032.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

