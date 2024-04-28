abrdn plc Lowers Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.21% of GeoPark worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 998,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 145,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $536.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 79.78% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

