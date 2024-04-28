abrdn plc Purchases 22,755 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $4,236,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3 %

GL stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

