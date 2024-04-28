abrdn plc Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

abrdn plc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,912 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of -0.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,322,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $119,036.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,322,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $119,036.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,224 shares of company stock worth $5,872,091. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

