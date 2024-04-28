abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

