abrdn plc Trims Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.76% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 112,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 55,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of LOMA opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $839.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

