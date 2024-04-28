Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Alphabet by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

