Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $180.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $103.54 and a twelve month high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

