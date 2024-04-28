Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $190.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.42. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Alphabet by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 241,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,598,000 after buying an additional 97,466 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.