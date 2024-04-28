Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $190.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $168.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.82.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $103.54 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

