Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 10,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

