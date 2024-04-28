Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 10,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

