Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $3.69 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. NVIDIA makes up 3.8% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,671,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,467,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,037,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $854.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $266.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.