Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,462 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $76,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,234,000. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 25,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 63,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.05.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $169.30 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

