AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,242,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after buying an additional 138,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,491,000 after buying an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.13. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $148.51.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

