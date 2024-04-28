Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 183.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 315,668 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $19,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 202,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 187,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,103,000 after buying an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $125.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.