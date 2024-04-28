Avion Wealth Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avion Wealth decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.4 %

AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

