Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $99.00 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.