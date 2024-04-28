Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 3,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 57,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $854.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.58. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.