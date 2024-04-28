Bender Robert & Associates Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 9.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $877.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $854.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.58. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $266.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.