Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

