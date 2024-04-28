Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Czech National Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

