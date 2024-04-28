California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.39 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of EPAM Systems worth $29,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $237.75 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.94 and its 200-day moving average is $273.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

