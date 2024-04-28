California Public Employees Retirement System Has $30.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of First Citizens BancShares worth $30,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,040.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,754.50 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $945.32 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,582.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,480.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 179.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

