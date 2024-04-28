Capasso Planning Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

