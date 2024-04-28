Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPM opened at $193.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

