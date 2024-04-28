Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 186.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $73.16 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $5,649,482.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,711,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,939,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $5,649,482.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,711,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,939,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,319 shares of company stock worth $43,575,475 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

