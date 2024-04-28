Cerity Partners LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.41.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.