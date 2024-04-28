Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

