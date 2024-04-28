Clean Yield Group Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.61.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $406.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $295.25 and a 1-year high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

