Clean Yield Group Has $16.70 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.0% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Apple by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.