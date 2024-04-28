Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $322,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $854.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $266.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.