Cwm LLC Acquires 209 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $242.26 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.59 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

