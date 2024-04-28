Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.96.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

